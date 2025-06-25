Rivermen register convincing victory against host James Gang

By Sam Laskaris Writer The Six Nations Rivermen were able to overcome several obstacles and register their most lopsided victory of the season on Sunday. The Rivermen defeated the host Ennismore James Gang 19-2 in an Ontario Series Lacrosse contest held at the Robert E. Young Recreation Complex. For starters, the Rivermen were without their head coach Wayne Hill, who was in Austria watching his son compete in an international ball hockey event. The Rivermen entered the match a bit rusty, not having played or practiced in 15 days. Plus, their team bus was rather late on Sunday. As a result, the Rivermen arrived in Ennismore way behind schedule and did not get a proper warmup in before the match started. The James Gang got off to a quick start,…



