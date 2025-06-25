Local News
ticker

From Ceremony to Commitment: What is the meaning of King Charles

June 25, 2025 64 views

By Kinnukana, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News On May 27, 2025, King Charles III, delivered the Speech from the Throne as King of Canada, opening the 45th Parliament with words that acknowledged the historical and ongoing presence of Indigenous Peoples and their unceded territories. His speech marked an important commitment toward ongoing reconciliation and it must be seen as more than ceremony. It is a binding commitment that the Canadian Government should be held accountable to, in both policy and practise. King Charles opened the Speech with a formal land acknowledgement recognizing that everyone at the Senate was gathered on the unceded territory of the Algonquin Anishinaabeg people. King Charles also acknowledged the Indigenous peoples land he was on and where Canadian’s are fortunate to live. He said,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations of the Grand River marked National Indigenous Peoples’ Day with amusement park rides and a barbecue. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Six Nations of the Grand River marked National Indigenous Peoples’ Day with amusement park rides and a barbecue.

June 25, 2025 72

Six Nations of the Grand River marked National Indigenous Peoples’ Day with amusement park rides and…

Read more
Curve Lake Chief Keith Knott
Local News

Chiefs of Ontario takes aim at Bill 5 consultation

June 25, 2025 65

By Turtle Island News Staff HIAWATHA FIRST NATIONS- The three-day Chiefs of Ontario (COO) 50th anniversary…

Read more