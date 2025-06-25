From Ceremony to Commitment: What is the meaning of King Charles

By Kinnukana, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News On May 27, 2025, King Charles III, delivered the Speech from the Throne as King of Canada, opening the 45th Parliament with words that acknowledged the historical and ongoing presence of Indigenous Peoples and their unceded territories. His speech marked an important commitment toward ongoing reconciliation and it must be seen as more than ceremony. It is a binding commitment that the Canadian Government should be held accountable to, in both policy and practise. King Charles opened the Speech with a formal land acknowledgement recognizing that everyone at the Senate was gathered on the unceded territory of the Algonquin Anishinaabeg people. King Charles also acknowledged the Indigenous peoples land he was on and where Canadian’s are fortunate to live. He said,…
