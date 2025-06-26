Health minister affirms ‘suicide crisis,’ but GN won’t declare public health emergency

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News The Government of Nunavut and Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. agree the territory is in a “suicide crisis,” but Health Minister John Main says there is no plan to declare suicide a public health emergency. Main and NTI vice-president Paul Irngaut said Wednesday they are “reaffirming” a crisis declaration that was made by then-premier Peter Taptuna in 2015. “This declaration is coming out of the coroner’s inquest in Kimmirut which did call on the government to declare suicide a crisis,” Main said, during a news conference with Irngaut at the Nunavut legislative assembly. “Today we’re reaffirming that yes, it is a crisis. Yes, it does demand our attention and demands that we do everything we can to address it.” That coroner’s inquest, held…



