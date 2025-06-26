National News
Two First Nations setting up encampment near proposed bridge to Ring of Fire

June 26, 2025 109 views

By Liam Casey A political decision one thousand kilometres from Jeronimo Kataquapit’s home in a remote First Nation near James Bay set the course for his summer. Now, the 20-year-old from Attawapiskat First Nation, his father, mother and older brother are headed upriver in two 24-foot freighter canoes on a 400-kilometre journey to “reassert First Nations’ presence” near the Ring of Fire region in northern Ontario. The family hopes to make it to their final stop, near a proposed bridge over the Attawapiskat River, by Saturday. There, they will meet a contingent from Neskantaga First Nation as the two communities unite to build a quasi-permanent encampment — and make a political statement. “This is our home. This is our own territory, not just Attawapiskat’s, but every nation in the area,”…

