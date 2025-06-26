National News
Town’s park litigation statement appreciated: Couchiching chief

June 26, 2025 73 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source COUCHICHING – A media statement from the Town of Fort Frances on Point Park litigation was appreciated, says the chief of the municipality’s First Nation neighbour. “I appreciated them putting that out,” Couchiching Chief Richard Bruyere said Wednesday in a phone interview with Newswatch. “No problems with it at all.” The town’s written statement on Tuesday came one week after a Superior Court judge rejected its bid to establish legal title to land along Highway 11 that Fort Frances residents know as Point Park. The judge’s decision ended more than 25 years of legal wrangling between the municipality and the Agency One group of four First Nations including Couchiching. The First Nations claimed ownership of the land while the town…

