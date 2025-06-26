Federal Court approves Indian Hospitals class-action settlement

By Alessia Passafiume The Federal Court has approved a class-action settlement for people who suffered abuse at federally run ‘Indian hospitals’ following out-of-court negotiations with Ottawa and Indigenous survivors. The federal government ran 33 such hospitals between 1936 and 1981. Former patients, some of whom spent years in the segregated facilities, filed a lawsuit against the government in 2018 alleging the hospitals were rife with abuse and unfair treatment, and settled out of court earlier this year. The class covers people who were admitted to an Indian Hospital between January 1936 and December 1981 and who suffered abuse during their time there. Claimants will be assessed under five “levels,” with compensation ranging from $10,000 to $200,000. Ottawa is also earmarking $150 million for a healing fund and $235.5 million for…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice