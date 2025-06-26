National News
Brazeau recovering after collapsing in Senate Wednesday due to ‘dizzy spell’

June 26, 2025 71 views

By David Baxter Sen. Patrick Brazeau is recovering after a “dizzy spell” made him “briefly lose consciousness” during debate in the Senate on the government’s major projects bill, a Senate spokesman said Thursday. The 50-year-old Independent senator rose to speak before falling sideways to the floor just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. Based on video of the incident, it was apparent that Brazeau knew something was wrong just before he fell. The Senate spokesman said Brazeau was taken to Ottawa’s Civic Hospital and returned home later that evening. The spokesman said Brazeau is “recovering and in good spirits.” Brazeau was alert when paramedics came to help him in the Senate chamber Tuesday afternoon, according to the spokesman. He added the senator is grateful to paramedics, Senate colleagues and hospital staff for…

