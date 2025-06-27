‘No Arctic sovereignty without Inuit security,’ Tunraluk says

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News For Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. president Jeremy Tunraluk, Arctic sovereignty and security can only happen if Nunavut communities are supported and Inuit culture can thrive. “Our message is clear: there can be no Arctic sovereignty without Inuit security,” Tunraluk said Thursday in a keynote speech opening the Nunavut Arctic Sovereignty and Security Summit in Iqaluit. The conference, held at the Aqsarniit hotel, is bringing together hundreds of government, military and business leaders for a series of talks covering security, infrastructure and Inuit leadership. Tunraluk tied security and sovereignty to the well-being of Inuit communities. “If our communities lack roads, runways, clean water or reliable communications, they are not secure,” he said. “If homes are overcrowded and crumbling, if food is to be…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice