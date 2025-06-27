Controversial legislation to fast-track major projects, Bill C-5, becomes law

By Alessia Passafiume The Liberal government’s controversial major projects bill became law Thursday — legislation Indigenous leaders have warned could lead to widespread protests and legal challenges if Ottawa doesn’t respect their rights and title. Bill C-5 gives Ottawa the power to fast-track projects meant to boost the national economy by side-stepping environmental protections and other legislation. An initial draft of the bill gave Ottawa the ability to sidestep the Indian Act, but that law was removed from the bill before its passage. The politically charged legislation has angered Indigenous and environmental groups, who criticize the government for rushing to grant itself sweeping new powers to speed up development. Several Indigenous leaders called on MPs and senators to slow the bill’s passage to give Indigenous communities more time to suggest…



