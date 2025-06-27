National News
ticker

Health the topic at Tipi Talks in Aklavik

June 27, 2025 96 views

By Eric Bowling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North Evening gatherings for men’s mental health and wellness in Aklavik have grown so popular that the Aklavik Indian Band (AIB) is fielding calls for how to set up wellness nights in other communities. Tipi Talks, part of AIB’s Community Wellness ‘Cultural Connections’ initiative, hosts evening meals on Monday and Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for men and Thursdays for women. Elders are also welcome. Wellness support worker Frederick Arey said the group was initially established in August 2023. Originally, they began hosting Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous groups, but the stigma surrounding those two organizations was causing some people to stay away. So they reorganized the evenings around traditional knowledge and feasts, and they’ve been a hit ever…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

These Canadian rocks may be the oldest on Earth

June 27, 2025 89

By Adithi Ramakrishnan NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists have identified what could be the oldest rocks…

Read more
National News

Native leaders blast construction of Florida’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ on land they call sacred

June 27, 2025 89

By Kate Payne TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is racing ahead…

Read more