Health the topic at Tipi Talks in Aklavik

By Eric Bowling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North Evening gatherings for men’s mental health and wellness in Aklavik have grown so popular that the Aklavik Indian Band (AIB) is fielding calls for how to set up wellness nights in other communities. Tipi Talks, part of AIB’s Community Wellness ‘Cultural Connections’ initiative, hosts evening meals on Monday and Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for men and Thursdays for women. Elders are also welcome. Wellness support worker Frederick Arey said the group was initially established in August 2023. Originally, they began hosting Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous groups, but the stigma surrounding those two organizations was causing some people to stay away. So they reorganized the evenings around traditional knowledge and feasts, and they’ve been a hit ever…



