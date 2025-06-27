Dehcho Youth Energy Council plans to educate youth on green tech

By Eric Bowling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North To say Angus James Capot-Blanc Jr. was surprised to learn the Dehcho Youth Energy Council was named Arctic Inspiration Prize laureates would be an understatement. “We were shocked when we found out we won,” he said. “We heard our name called up and it really took us by surprise. “We just started this council in October. With this extra funding, we have opportunities to do so much more. Now the real work starts.” The budding youth group was awarded $100,000 on May 13 to develop programming that will advocate for renewable energy and green alternatives to the infrastructure currently in place in the Dehcho region. Capot-Blanc Jr. is the educational resource lead for the council. Meeting virtually every second week and…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice