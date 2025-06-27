National News
ticker

Major projects: How Bill C-5 works and why it alarms its critics

June 27, 2025 102 views

By Dylan Robertson -CP-Parliament has passed controversial major projects legislation that Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada needs to shore up its economy in the face of a trade war with the United States. Bill C-5 gives the federal government sweeping new powers to speed up permitting for what the Liberals call “nation-building projects.” The legislation’s opponents have attacked the legislation as a massive power grab. Here’s what’s C-5 does and what people are saying about it. What problem is this trying to solve? Canada has built few large projects over the past decade. That has led Conservatives, some provinces and some industry groups to argue that Ottawa’s regulatory burdens are holding back growth. The Liberals tried to streamline project approvals through Bill C-69, an impact assessment law meant to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

These Canadian rocks may be the oldest on Earth

June 27, 2025 89

By Adithi Ramakrishnan NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists have identified what could be the oldest rocks…

Read more
National News

Native leaders blast construction of Florida’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ on land they call sacred

June 27, 2025 89

By Kate Payne TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is racing ahead…

Read more