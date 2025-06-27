National News
ticker

First Nation battles to stop history repeating at Mount Polley mine

June 27, 2025 96 views

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer More than a decade after the catastrophic collapse of the Mount Polley tailings dam, a BC First Nation is back in court this week challenging the province’s decision to approve expansion of a dam at the same mine. The 2014 collapse of the tailings dam at the Mount Polley copper and gold mine operated by Imperial Metals — sent a massive volume of mine waste into local lakes and rivers, causing widespread environmental damage from which the ecosystem is still recovering. Despite this history, the province recently approved an expansion of the dam at the site northeast of Williams Lake — allowing the tailings dam to be raised by four metres — from its current height of 60 metres. The…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

These Canadian rocks may be the oldest on Earth

June 27, 2025 89

By Adithi Ramakrishnan NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists have identified what could be the oldest rocks…

Read more
National News

Native leaders blast construction of Florida’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ on land they call sacred

June 27, 2025 89

By Kate Payne TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is racing ahead…

Read more