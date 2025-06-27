National News
Native leaders blast construction of Florida’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ on land they call sacred

June 27, 2025

By Kate Payne TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is racing ahead with construction of a makeshift immigration detention facility at an airstrip in the Everglades over the opposition of Native American leaders who consider the area their sacred ancestral homelands. A string of portable generators and dump trucks loaded with fill dirt streamed into the site on Thursday, according to activist Jessica Namath, who witnessed the activity. The state is plowing ahead with building a compound of heavy-duty tents, trailers and other temporary buildings at the county-owned airfield located in the Big Cypress National Preserve, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of downtown Miami. A spokesperson for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, which is helping lead the project, did not respond to requests for…

