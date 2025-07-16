Today in History

July 16, 2003 Phil Fontaine returned as National Grand Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, defeating incumbent Matthew Coon Come, in a three-way leadership race. July 18, 1817 Selkirk Treaty signed. Lord Selkirk signed a treaty with five Anishinaabe and Ininew (Cree) leaders recognizing Indigenous land rights in the area of the Red and Assiniboine Rivers in present-day Manitoba, Canada. July 19, 1958 Kwakwaka’wakw Chief Mungo Martin presented the Royal Totem to Her Majesty the Queen Mother in London, who accepted on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, to mark the centennial of the creation of the colony of British Columbia. July 19, 2020 1492 Landback Lane Protest begins when Six Nations of the Grand River, located near Hamilton, Ontario, people took over a housing develpment constructed on unceded Haudenosaunee…



