Trade top of mind as Canada’s premiers are set to hold three-day meeting in Ontario

By Allison Jones Tariffs and trade are top of the agenda as the country’s premiers arrive in Ontario’s cottage country for a three-day meeting that comes at a pivotal time for both Canada-U.S. and domestic relations. The premiers’ summer gathering in Muskoka will also feature a Tuesday meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney, as trade talks with the United States are expected to intensify. Most of what the premiers are likely to discuss stems from U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs: trade negotiations, the direct impact on industries such as steel and aluminum, the increased pushes to remove interprovincial trade barriers and speed up major infrastructure and natural resource projects to counteract the effects of tariffs, as well as Indigenous communities’ concerns about them. Day 1 of the premiers’ meeting Monday…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice