Grand Chief Diabo walked out of C-5 Summit in Ottawa

July 24, 2025 177 views

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Grand Chief Cody Diabo made international headlines last week for being one of several First Nations Chiefs to leave the Bill C-5 Summit in Gatineau, Quebec, fiercely criticizing the Prime Minister as he did so. “It left a sour taste in my mouth,” Diabo said. The summit was meant to bridge the growing divide between First Nations and the federal government for how Bill C-5 was rushed through Parliament with little consultation. According to Peter Graefe, a political science professor at McMaster University, the bill has reignited tensions related to Canada’s colonial legacy with First Nations, which was on full display at last week’s summit. “I’m not surprised that we saw continued difficulty finding common ground,” Graefe said….

