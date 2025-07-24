‘Please only take what you need’: ONA warns of low sockeye returns, asks fishers to limit catch

By Aaron Hemens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews The fisheries department of the Okanagan Nation Alliance (ONA) is warning the community of a limited harvesting season of sc̓win (sockeye salmon) in the coming weeks, due to a forecast predicting low fish returns. Although the alliance is not asking its syilx Nation members to stop fishing for sc̓win entirely during the upcoming season, they are asking fishers to limit harvesting activities and “please only take what you need,” to allow as many fish as possible to survive and spawn in the fall. Chad Fuller, manager of ONA’s fisheries program, said the nation won’t be co-ordinating a harvest for community distribution or food fishery events this year either. “We have to be careful,” Fuller said. “We have to let our members know…
