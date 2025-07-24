Haldimand has ‘concerns’ about Mississaugas of the Credit expansion plan

By J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Mississaugas of the Credit wants to grow and is eyeing land in neighbouring Haldimand County for expansion. The First Nation southwest of Hamilton has applied to Ottawa to add 308 acres to the reserve in the form of four parcels of land along Highway 6. Roughly one-third of the desired land — 108 acres — is currently inside Hagersville’s urban boundary and designated for employment, while the balance is zoned for farming. The band council already owns the land through a numbered company, but Haldimand has final say on zoning and development. That would change if the federal government approves MCFN’s request to formally incorporate the parcels through Ottawa’s “addition to reserve” process. Losing the employment land would mean rejigging…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice