Haldimand has ‘concerns’ about Mississaugas of the Credit expansion plan

July 24, 2025 114 views

By J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Mississaugas of the Credit wants to grow and is eyeing land in neighbouring Haldimand County for expansion. The First Nation southwest of Hamilton has applied to Ottawa to add 308 acres to the reserve in the form of four parcels of land along Highway 6. Roughly  one-third of the desired land — 108 acres — is currently inside  Hagersville’s urban boundary and designated for employment, while the  balance is zoned for farming. The band council already owns  the land through a numbered company, but Haldimand has final say on  zoning and development. That would change if the federal government  approves MCFN’s request to formally incorporate the parcels through  Ottawa’s “addition to reserve” process. Losing  the employment land would mean rejigging…

