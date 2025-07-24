Report raises questions about First Nations ownership in major projects

National News
By Alessia Passafiume A new think tank report is questioning how the federal and provincial governments’ sprint to build major infrastructure projects might affect Indigenous Peoples’ rights — and warns that it could end up pitting Indigenous communities against each other. The report by the Yellowhead Institute, “Buried Burdens,” takes a look at major projects through a case study of the Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project and the Ksi Lisims facility in B.C., which are expected to transport millions of tonnes of gas per year. Owned in part by the Nisga’a Nation, the project has seen staunch opposition from other First Nations communities that did not approve or consent to it. The Yellowhead report, released this week, comes amid a countrywide push to rapidly launch major projects, including pipelines, to…

