Brantford urges precaution during Heat Warning, Cooling Facilities in place

July 24, 2025 118 views

BRANTFORD, ON – The public is urged to take precautions as the Medical Officer of Health for Grand Erie Public Health has issued a heat warning, effective July 23, 2025. A heat warning is issued when Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts two consecutive days with a maximum daily temperature of 31 degrees Celsius or higher during the day and a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius or higher during the evening, or a humidex of 40 degrees Celsius or higher. Cooling facilities Brantford Public Libraries, 173 Colborne Street and 441 St. Paul Avenue. Visit brantfordlibrary.ca for hours of operation. Lynden Park Mall, 84 Lynden Road. Visit lyndenparkmall.com for hours of operation. Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre, 254 North Park Street. Visit waynegretzkysportscentre.ca for programming and schedules. Admission rates apply. Woodman…

