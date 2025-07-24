Heat Warning for Brantford, Brant and Haldimand Norfolk

National News
The Medical Officer of Health for Grand Erie Public Health is issuing a heat alert for the Grand Erie Public Health region (Brantford-Brant and Haldimand-Norfolk), effective July 24, 2025. A Heat Warning is issued when the daytime temperatures are expected to reach at least 31 degrees Celsius with overnight temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius, or when the humidex is expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius. The warning will remain in effect until a cancellation notice is issued. While everyone is at risk from extreme heat, older adults, infants and young children, people with chronic illnesses, those working outdoors, and those without adequate housing or air conditioning are at greater risk of heat related illnesses. Symptoms of heat stroke and other heat related illnesses include: Dizziness or fainting Nausea or vomiting Headache Rapid breathing and heartbeat Extreme thirst…

