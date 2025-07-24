Ottawa to appoint Virginia Mearns of Iqaluit as Arctic ambassador

By Dylan Robertson The government of Prime Minister Mark Carney is naming its Arctic ambassador Thursday as it seeks deeper ties with circumpolar nations at a time of rising security concerns. Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand’s office says Virginia Mearns will be the Arctic ambassador, which will be Canada’s senior Arctic official on the world stage. “Canada is an Arctic nation, and we are at a critical moment when it is imperative that we safeguard our sovereignty and defend our Arctic interests,” Anand said in a statement. “Mearns will advance Canada’s polar interests in multilateral forums, engage with counterparts in Arctic and non-Arctic states, and serve as a representative in our diplomatic corps.” Mearns lives in Iqaluit and has worked within local Inuit governments. The appointment is part of the…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice