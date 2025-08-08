National News
Four months for repeat offender who violated driving ban in 2023

August 8, 2025 192 views

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen A 35-year-old man who pleaded guilty July 30 to dangerous driving, driving while prohibited and obstructing a police officer more than two years ago was sentenced to another four months in jail. But a judge in Prince George Provincial Court conceded Michael David Trosky would likely serve less time. Court heard that officers from the Uniformed Gang Enforcement Team apprehended Trosky and two others after an intermittent chase on March 9, 2023. Trosky had been driving a green Audi that the officers noticed near the North Star Hotel. When the vehicle ended up in a snowpack by a gas station and fast food restaurant near the Hart Highway, Trosky and the other two refused orders to exit the vehicle. Officers…

