Preliminary search of Winnipeg landfill for victim of serial killer underway: Kinew

By Brittany Hobson The Manitoba government has begun its “test phase” search of a Winnipeg landfill for the remains of a victim of a convicted serial killer. Premier Wab Kinew said Wednesday the preliminary search of the city-run Brady Road landfill for the remains of Ashlee Shingoose started this week. “We began the pilot test phase … this is basically the excavation and taking a look at the material to try and figure out what is the actual process of the search going to look like,” he said. A small team has also been conducting ground-penetrating radar tests to narrow down a search area, said Kinew. He said a proper search of the landfill could happen later this year. Shingoose was one of four First Nations women killed by Jeremy…



