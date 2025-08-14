West Nipissing will ask province to halt glyphosate spraying

By David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca The province has plans to spray glyphosate-based herbicides over sections of the Nipissing Forest next week, but West Nipissing council is calling for a halt to the plan. During its regular meeting on Tuesday, August 13, council unanimously passed a resolution to ask Minister Mike Harris Jr. of the Ministry of Natural Resources “To reconsider the start of this initiative until further research is completed.” Glyphosate is a primary ingredient in Roundup, a herbicide developed by Monsanto’s. It kills underbrush within the forest to make room for more profitable tree crops, such as pine. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry explained the herbicide will “control competing vegetation.” Aerial spraying is “part of our ongoing efforts to regenerate and protect Ontario’s forests.”…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice