National News
ticker

West Nipissing will ask province to halt glyphosate spraying

August 14, 2025 85 views

By David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca The province has plans to spray glyphosate-based herbicides over sections of the Nipissing Forest next week, but West Nipissing council is calling for a halt to the plan. During its regular meeting on Tuesday, August 13, council unanimously passed a resolution to ask Minister Mike Harris Jr. of the Ministry of Natural Resources “To reconsider the start of this initiative until further research is completed.” Glyphosate is a primary ingredient in Roundup, a herbicide developed by Monsanto’s. It kills underbrush within the forest to make room for more profitable tree crops, such as pine. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry explained the herbicide will “control competing vegetation.” Aerial spraying is “part of our ongoing efforts to regenerate and protect Ontario’s forests.”…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

The Latest: Federal agents will patrol Washington 24/7

August 14, 2025 40

The increased presence of local and federal law enforcement officers in Washington, D.C. has intensified in…

Read more
National News

New Mexico governor declares state of emergency in rural county afflicted by crime, drug use

August 14, 2025 45

By Morgan Lee SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The governor of New Mexico declared a state…

Read more