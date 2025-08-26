Alberta seeking public input in establishing nuclear power industry

By Lauren Krugel Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she expects the private sector to lead the way on potentially bringing nuclear power to the province, but her government would set up a Crown corporation if needed. “Because we have a power market where generation is privatized, we would anticipate that the private sector would pay for it,” Smith said Monday as she announced a new panel to gather public feedback on the possibility of building reactors in Alberta. “At the moment, we haven’t seen a need for us to establish a Crown corporation like they do in every other jurisdiction in Canada. We’re prepared to do that if we have to, if we cannot get enough baseload … But we want to see the private market work.” The panel is…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice