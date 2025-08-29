Southern Chiefs’ Organization hosting status card clinic at Keeshkeemaquah

By Renee Lilley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Portage Graphic Leader The Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO) is making it easier for First Nations individuals to access essential identification by hosting a mobile status card clinic next month. The clinic will run on Monday, Sept. 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Keeshkeemaquah Conference & Gaming Centre, located on Long Plain First Nation’s urban reserve just west of Portage la Prairie. Staff will be on-site to help people apply for or renew their Secure Certificate of Indian Status cards, as well as assist with first-time registrations for those who do not yet have a status number. “We’re here to help people with the applications for both the secure certificate and the status cards,” said Kyler Murray, a status card intake…



