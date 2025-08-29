B.C. ministry unaware of coroners attending death scenes remotely after 2019

By Darryl Greer British Columbia’s Ministry of Public Safety says it was unaware of the BC Coroners Service continuing a practice of attending certain death scenes remotely after 2019. Ministry spokeswoman Tasha Schollen says the ministry’s understanding was that in-person scene attendance had been “restored” six years ago, and it’s now discussing the situation with the service. Her remarks come after a former coroner told The Canadian Press that two bodies went unnoticed at the Vancouver death scene of a third person in 2022 in part because the coroner attended remotely by phoning a police officer at the single room occupancy apartment. Former community coroner Sonya Schulz says the service stopped requiring coroners to physically attend certain scenes to save money several years ago. A delegate of B.C.’s director of…
Related Posts
OPP hit second major illicit cannabis operation in Haldimand County, seize $8 million in product
August 29, 2025 188
HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have seized another major illicit cannabis operation in Haldimand…
Mohawk Council of Kahnawake asserts sovereignty
August 29, 2025 164
By Eve Cable, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) grand…