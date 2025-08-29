North Shore anti-glyphosate rally held, scheduled spray will not occur in region

By Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor HIGHWAY 17—On August 14, the steady pulse of Highway 17 through Serpent River First Nation slowed to a crawl. Cars idled as Elders and allies stood on the asphalt, handing out pamphlets and warnings, calling for a moratorium on aerial glyphosate spraying across Anishinaabek territory. The message was plain and sharp: glyphosate — the herbicide known in forestry as Vision and to the public as Roundup — harms not only the trees and undergrowth it is designed to kill, but the people, animals, waters, and medicines that rely on those forests for life. By the end of that same week, the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) and its corporate partner, Interfor, quietly announced that the scheduled aerial spray over…



