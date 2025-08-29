National News
New report reveals urban hotspots for missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada

August 29, 2025 105 views

By Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor M’CHIGEENG—A new report from Thomson Reuters reveals that Canada’s crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) is deeply rooted not only in rural and remote communities but also in urban centres across the country. The study, ‘Missing and Stolen: Disappearances and Trafficking of Indigenous Peoples in Canada,’ identifies Winnipeg, Edmonton and the Prince Albert–Regina–Saskatoon triangle as hotspots for MMIW cases between 2010 and April 2024. Ontario’s Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is also highlighted for its high rates of disappearances and online sex ads featuring Indigenous women and girls, a common indicator of human trafficking. Opening the report is the story of Juanita “Winnie” Migwans, of M’Chigeeng First Nation and cites the February 2025 story in the Expositor “Juanita…

