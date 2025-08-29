National News
Bill 97 faces backlash

August 29, 2025

By Raven Katsit’siio Edwards Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door Quebec’s proposed Bill 97, which would see complete reform of how forests are managed, has ignited a wave of opposition from First Nations leaders, environmental advocates, and community groups. Critics say the legislation undermines treaty rights, promotes land privatization, and lacks meaningful Indigenous inclusion sparking walkouts, protests, and calls for a complete legislative overhaul. Earlier in the summer, the Assembly of First Nations Québec-Labrador (AFNQL) formally withdrew from the government’s high-level consultation table, citing a lack of commitment to a legitimate, co-constructed process. In a press release, the AFNQL’s described the suspension as necessary after the Quebec government, despite public statements of openness, refused to commit to three non-negotiable principles: Respect for ancestral and treaty rights under the…

