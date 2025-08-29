Evacuation ordered as wildfire burns near N.W.T. community

By Jordan Omstead An evacuation has been ordered for a First Nations community in Northwest Territories due to a wildfire. A state of emergency has been declared in Whatì and all of the community’s roughly 500 residents were ordered to evacuate. An update posted by the community government says reception centres were being set up in Yellowknife and Behchokǫ́, the nearest community by road about 160 kilometres away. Evacuees were told to register at the Whatì Cultural Centre. Earlier this week, officials had said Friday was expected to bring challenging firefighting conditions, with winds forecasted to push the fire toward the community. An update posted by the territorial government suggested the wildfire was about seven kilometres away from the community’s airport as of Thursday night. This report by The Canadian…



