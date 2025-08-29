Mohawk Council of Kahnawake asserts sovereignty

By Eve Cable, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) grand chief Cody Diabo said that a meeting this week with Quebec’s minister of justice was “very disturbing,” adding that proposals for the province to develop its own constitution could undermine the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed with Kahnawake last winter. “It puts a lot of things in perspective in terms of how this current government looks at its relationships with First Nations as a whole,” Diabo said. He was joined by Council’s new chief political advisor Lloyd Phillips in Quebec City for the meeting with Quebec’s minister of justice and attorney general Simon Jolin-Barrette. The two were accompanied by Francis Verreault-Paul, head of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL). Diabo said that Quebec’s…
