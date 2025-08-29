National News
ticker

Mohawk Council of Kahnawake asserts sovereignty

August 29, 2025 164 views

By Eve Cable, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) grand chief Cody Diabo said that a meeting this week with Quebec’s minister of justice was “very disturbing,” adding that proposals for the province to develop its own constitution could undermine the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed with Kahnawake last winter. “It puts a lot of things in perspective in terms of how this current government looks at its relationships with First Nations as a whole,” Diabo said. He was joined by Council’s new chief political advisor Lloyd Phillips in Quebec City for the meeting with Quebec’s minister of justice and attorney general Simon Jolin-Barrette. The two were accompanied by Francis Verreault-Paul, head of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL). Diabo said that Quebec’s…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Illicit Cannabis Products (OPP: Photo)
National News

OPP  hit second major illicit cannabis operation in Haldimand County, seize $8 million in product

August 29, 2025 188

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have seized another major illicit cannabis operation in Haldimand…

Read more
National News

Evacuation ordered as wildfire burns near N.W.T. community

August 29, 2025 129

By Jordan Omstead An evacuation has been ordered for a First Nations community in Northwest Territories…

Read more