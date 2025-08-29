OPP  hit second major illicit cannabis operation in Haldimand County, seize $8 million in product

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have seized another major illicit cannabis operation in Haldimand County and Ohsweken. OPP, after an eight-month illicit cannabis investigation, have laid charges against five individuals and seized $8 million in illicit cannabis, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants, edibles and vapes, as well as contraband tobacco. It’s the second major seizure in a month. A major OPP investigation in late July led to the arrest of 16 people and seizure of $55 million in illegal cannabis. In the latest seizure OPP communications officer Angie Sloan confirmed a search warrant was executed in Ohsweken as part of the investigation. Howev er, she said it is not OPP policy to provide addresses of search warrants. The investigation launched in October 2024, involved the OPP Provincial Joint…



