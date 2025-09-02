Six Nations actor Graham Greene, known for role in “Dances With Wolves,’ dies at 73

National News
By Cassidy McMackon Oscar-nominated Six Nations of the Grand River /Canadian actor Graham Greene, who broke through with memorable roles across several genres at a time when the entertainment industry shunned Indigenous talent, has died at age 73. Greene’s management team said he died on Monday in Stratford, Ont., after a long illness. The actor, who was born in Ohsweken, Six Nations of the Grand River , Ont., and is from the Six Nations Reserve, starred in a steady stream of film, television and theatre projects from the late 1970s onward. He earned an Oscar nomination for the supporting role of “Kicking Bird” in the 1990 film “Dances With Wolves,” an American western co-starring and directed by Kevin Costner that won best picture. Last year, he won a Canadian Screen…

