BZA First Nation chief in legal dispute with councillors

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source ROCKY BAY — The chief of a Lake Nipigon-area First Nation has taken legal action against the band councillors who suspended her without pay this summer. An affidavit filed in Federal Court alleges that Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek (BZA) councillors acted unlawfully in July when they suspended Gladys Thompson from the First Nation’s top elected position. In response, a BZA councillor has filed an affidavit asserting that the chief’s suspension was entirely lawful and reflected the will of BZA members. Gladys Thompson’s motion to be reinstated was heard by video conference in Federal Court on Wednesday. Represented by a Winnipeg law firm, she is seeking to be reinstated as “lawfully elected chief” of BZA, formerly known as Rocky Bay First Nation….



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice