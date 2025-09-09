First Nation says it was shortchanged by millions for land in 2002 settlemen

A First Nation in British Columbia says it was underpaid by millions of dollars in a 2002 settlement with the federal government over land that was given to a different band then sold to a railway more than a century ago. The Lax Kw’alaams Band says in a Federal Court lawsuit that its settlement was valued at $17.75 million, while the Metlakatla Band got $150 million — more than eight times more — for the illegal sale of the same land, in a 2023 settlement. The lawsuit filed this month says the land in northwest B.C. was illegally divided in 1888 then unlawfully sold to the Grand Trunk Pacific Railway Company in 1907. The Lax Kw’alaams Band says the Metlakatla settlement was based on “historical wrongs” by the Canadian government…



