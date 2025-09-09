Manitoba grand chief calls for better cell service after mass stabbings

By Steve Lambert Ensuring First Nations communities have cellular coverage would help responses to emergencies such as the mass stabbing on Hollow Water First Nation, a Manitoba grand chief said Monday. “That should just be a no-brainer. We have to have connection to emergency services,” Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said in an interview. An 18-year-old woman was killed and several others were hospitalized last Thursday after a series of stabbings on the reserve. The suspect — Tyrone Simard, 26 — fatally stabbed his 18-year-old sister, wounded seven others, and later died after driving a stolen vehicle and colliding with an RCMP officer responding to the tragedy, RCMP have said. Hollow Water is not a remote community. It is about 200 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg and connected by road. But it…



