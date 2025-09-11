$61.8M for Geraldton Main Street project is

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source GREENSTONE — Geraldton’s Main Street rehabilitation project is getting $61.8 million in provincial money to prepare for the anticipated heavy traffic surge that will come with Ring of Fire development. The project is “more than a roadworks project,” Greg Rickford, the minister responsible for Ring of Fire economic and community partnerships, said Wednesday during a news conference in Toronto. Instead, said Rickford, “it’s a signal that Geraldton is a gateway to one of Ontario’s greatest assets in the face of economic threats from the United States, and that our government is serious about supporting the communities that anchor the north.” The government sees mining in the Ring of Fire as a means to strengthen local economies, create jobs and build…



