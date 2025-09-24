Brantford Police arrest Ohsweken man after people unlawfully confined in a motel room

BRANTFORD, ONT-A 39-year-old man from Ohsweken is facing charges after Brantford Police Service (BPS) officers arrested a man for unlawfully confining multiple people in a local motel. Brantford police were dispatched a motel at Colborne Street and Clara Crescent at about 8:30 a.m., Saturday, September 20, 2025, after receiving a report of a man holding multiple people against their will within a motel room. BPS arrived at the scene and took a man into custody and seized a machete found in the motel room. No physical injuries were reported. BPS found seven other people in the motel room, two were arrested on outstanding warrants: a 27-year-old man from Etobicoke and a 31-year-old female from Jackson’s Point. As a result of the incident, a 39-year-old man from Ohsweken stands charged with…



