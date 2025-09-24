Age-Friendly Communities Grant is there to help

By Grant McDaniel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Advocate NOVA SCOTIA: If you are part of a non-for-profit group wanting to help older Nova Scotians stay active, healthy and engaged, the Age-Friendly Communities Grant from the province of Nova Scotia is something to think about. “Seniors are vital members of their communities and important citizens of our province. They contribute so much as volunteers, leaders, mentors, caregivers and more,” said Barbara Adams, Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care. “By supporting projects to create age-friendly communities, this program is helping older Nova Scotians age well and live healthy, active lives.” Non-for-profit societies and cooperatives are welcome to apply, and the same can be said for registered charities (and registered associations based in Nova Scotia), local governments, universities, and non-profit post-secondary institutions…
