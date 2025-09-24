National News
Premier says he can’t do anything about Labrador gynecologist under investigation

September 24, 2025 276 views

By Justin Brake, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Independent Newfoundland and Labrador’s premier says his hands are tied amid outrage from women in Labrador over an obstetrician-gynecologist’s return to practice while under active investigation following complaints from at least 20 women. On Sept. 10 The Independent reported that Dr. Adolf Hamann had returned to practice at the Labrador Health Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay despite ongoing investigations in the wake of complaints from current and former patients. “Certainly the government doesn’t make decisions or have authority over physicians,” the premier said in response to a question from The Independent during a Sept. 16 visit to Labrador. Instead, Hogan added, “I would encourage you to speak to the college about any, I guess I would call it, HR issues.” The premier’s…

