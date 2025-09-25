National News
ticker

Most door-to-door mail delivery to end amid sweeping changes to Canada Post

September 25, 2025 160 views

By Alessia Passafiume Door-to-door mail delivery will end for virtually all Canadian households within the next decade, Public Works and Procurement Minister Joël Lightbound said Thursday as he ordered sweeping changes in an effort to make the Crown corporation financially viable. Those changes also will include slowing down the frequency of mail delivery and shuttering some post offices. Lightbound said the changes are meant to shore up Canada Post’s finances adding that the corporation “needs to show a path to financial viability.” The minister said the federal government will accept all of the recommendations in the Industrial Inquiry Commission’s report on Canada Post, which also called for the introduction of more community mailboxes. “Canada Post is a national institution, older than our country itself, that has been serving Canadians for…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Canada Post set to reduce frequency of letter mail delivery: minister

September 25, 2025 152

By Alessia Passafiume Public Works and Procurement Minister Joël Lightbound said Thursday Canada Post will reduce…

Read more
National News

Port Hope to host ‘Canindian’ celebration of truth and reconciliation

September 25, 2025 206

By Natalie Hamilton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, KawarthaNOW Métis actor, musician, philanthropist, and activist Tom Jackson…

Read more