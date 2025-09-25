Canada Post set to reduce frequency of letter mail delivery: minister

By Alessia Passafiume Public Works and Procurement Minister Joël Lightbound said Thursday Canada Post will reduce the frequency of door-to-door letter mail delivery to shore up its finances and save itself from an “existential crisis.” The minister also announced the federal government will accept all of the recommendations in the Industrial Inquiry Commission’s report on Canada Post, which also called for the introduction of more community mailboxes. “Canada Post is a national institution, older than our country itself, that has been serving Canadians for more than 150 years. For generations, postal workers have connected communities in every corner of the country, providing an essential lifeline to hundreds of northern, Indigenous and rural communities,” Lightbound said. “At the same time, Canada Post is now facing an existential crisis,” he added. “Repeated…
