Danger deepens bond between K9 and handler

September 25, 2025 79 views

By Connor McDowell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun “Break!” says Const. Adam Philpott, commanding his bulletproof-vest clad Belgian Malinois dog to sprint in a field outside of Brandon. The officer of Brandon Police Service shouts again, and his dog stops halfway, fixated ahead on a ball. When the K9 unit dog Zeus is commanded to retrieve the toy and bring it back, he jumps up and pushes his paws on Philpott’s chest. It looks typical of a man and man’s best friend. But most dogs don’t wear bulletproof vests, and most dog owners don’t have on their mind the reason why that vest is needed. The relationship between a K9 handler and their animal is just different from normal dogs, Philpott said in a recent interview. There are many…

