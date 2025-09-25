Port Hope to host ‘Canindian’ celebration of truth and reconciliation

By Natalie Hamilton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, KawarthaNOW Métis actor, musician, philanthropist, and activist Tom Jackson will be participating in a special event in Port Hope to recognize Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day on Tuesday (September 30). Currently living in Port Hope, Jackson is the featured guest at “Canindian: A Celebration of Truth and a Celebration of Reconciliation” at the Capitol Theatre at 20 Queen Street in downtown Port Hope. He will be joined by esteemed local Indigenous leaders for an evening of song, storytelling, and performances that explore the heart of Indigenous heritage. The evening was initiated by Municipality of Port Hope Mayor Olena Hankivsky as a way to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. “By welcoming Tom, along with learning and…



