National News
ticker

Port Hope to host ‘Canindian’ celebration of truth and reconciliation

September 25, 2025 206 views

By Natalie Hamilton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, KawarthaNOW Métis actor, musician, philanthropist, and activist Tom Jackson will be participating in a special event in Port Hope to recognize Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day on Tuesday (September 30). Currently living in Port Hope, Jackson is the featured guest at “Canindian: A Celebration of Truth and a Celebration of Reconciliation” at the Capitol Theatre at 20 Queen Street in downtown Port Hope. He will be joined by esteemed local Indigenous leaders for an evening of song, storytelling, and performances that explore the heart of Indigenous heritage. The evening was initiated by Municipality of Port Hope Mayor Olena Hankivsky as a way to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. “By welcoming Tom, along with learning and…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Most door-to-door mail delivery to end amid sweeping changes to Canada Post

September 25, 2025 161

By Alessia Passafiume Door-to-door mail delivery will end for virtually all Canadian households within the next…

Read more
National News

Canada Post set to reduce frequency of letter mail delivery: minister

September 25, 2025 152

By Alessia Passafiume Public Works and Procurement Minister Joël Lightbound said Thursday Canada Post will reduce…

Read more