Canada Post union launches strike as Ottawa moves to end most door-to-door mail

September 26, 2025 136 views

By Alessia Passafiume and Dylan Robertson The Canadian Union of Postal Workers is declaring a countrywide strike, hours after Ottawa announced door-to-door mail delivery will end for nearly all Canadian households within the next decade. CUPW posted a notice on its website early Thursday evening that all of its Canada Post members were walking off the job. “In response to the Government’s attack on our postal service and workers, effective immediately, all CUPW members at Canada Post are on a nation-wide strike,” the statement reads. The Canadian Press has requested further comment from the union but has not yet had a response. The job action comes after Procurement Minister Joël Lightbound announced sweeping changes Thursday aimed at shoring up Canada Post’s finances in response to a decline in letter mail…

