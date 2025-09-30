National News
ticker

Campbell not a ‘saviour’ but a much-needed conduit for Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

September 30, 2025 40 views

By Brenna Owen and Wolfgang Depner Former Vancouver mayor Larry Campbell said his appointment as British Columbia’s new point-person to improve quality of life for people living in the city’s Downtown Eastside doesn’t mean he’s a “czar” or saviour of the beleaguered neighbourhood. Campbell said the saviours are those who work every day in the community, which is an epicentre for the deadly toxic drug crisis, poverty, homelessness and crime. But Campbell said he hopes to work with the community to find a process through which they can move forward and create change in a more co-ordinated manner with support from all three levels of government, municipal, provincial and federal. “There’s so much that’s gone on down there, and is going on, that’s good. But it doesn’t seem to be…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Indigenous nations plan customs-free trade corridor across Canada-US border

September 30, 2025 41

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Just west of Fort Qu’Appelle in…

Read more
National News

Yukoners take part in national citizens’ assembly on climate change

September 30, 2025 30

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News Sean Barnaby was one of three Yukoners…

Read more