With deficit set to soar, Ottawa shifts budgets from spring to fall

By Craig Lord Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal government plans to table the federal budget in the fall going forward, ending the long-standing practice of releasing the document in the spring. The upcoming Nov. 4 budget will be the first tabled on the new schedule. The typically shorter economic and fiscal updates will now come in the spring, closer to the start of the fiscal year on April 1. Ottawa said in a media release that this shift will help departments, businesses and policy-makers plan better for upcoming fiscal years, and help builders chart out the spring construction season. Future budget consultations will now take place over the summer months, as they did this year. The Liberals are also planning to split operating and capital spending in the upcoming budget…